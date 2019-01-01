Legends of Airpower: William Tunner, Saturday at 8:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

William Tunner was born in New Jersey, and grew up to become Commanding Officer of the Air Force’s Ferrying Division. During the China-Burma-India conflict, he oversaw 71,000 tons of material delivered to a beleaguered China. After WWII, Tunner flew a total of 124.5 million miles as leader of the Berlin Air Lift, earning this Legend a Distinguished Service Cross from General Douglas MacArthur. Saturday night at 8:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.