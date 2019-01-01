Legends of Airpower: Sam Johnson, Saturday at 8:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

A prisoner of war in Vietnam for over six years, Sam Johnson nevertheless was able to rise from his desperate situation to become a Texas congressman. This Legend served his country for over 50 years, flying F-86 Sabre jets in Korea and the F-4 Phantom II in Vietnam. After his release in 1973, Johnson stayed in the Air Force until his retirement in 1979. Today, the Honorable Legend serves the Third District of Texas in the U.S. House of Representatives. Saturday night at 8:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.