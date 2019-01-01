Legends of Airpower: Robin Olds, Saturday at 8:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

Triple-ace and salty-tongued Robin Olds literally wrote the book on tactical air power. The son of a major general, Olds was born for combat. His distinguished career included 107 combat missions in World War II and 152 in Vietnam, and 17 kills in each. And along with Daniel “Chappie” James, he became part of a flying duo known as “Blackman and Robin.” And on his time away from battle, Olds even found time to marry a movie star. Saturday night at 8:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.