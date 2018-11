As a youth, Robert Morgan was a sweet-talking ladies man who rubbed elbows with the Vanderbilts. But WWII changed this lothario into a combat soldier-as pilot of the famed Memphis Belle, Morgan oversaw a crew that flew a successful 25 missions without losing a single member. Tune in Saturday night at 8:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.