Legends of Airpower: Richard Steve Ritchie, Saturday at 8:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

Richard "Steve" Ritchie was the only Air Force pilot named an ace during the Vietnam War. After completing his training at the Air Force Fighter Weapons School at Nellis Air Force Base Ritchie in 1969, he became one of the youngest instructors in the school's history. In 1972, his second combat tour in Southeast Asia allowed him to rise to ace status, bringing down 5 MiG 21s during Operation Linebacker in 1972. In addition to becoming the only ace since the Korean War, Ritchie is also the only American pilot to destroy 5 MiG 21s.