Legends of Airpower: Major General William Mitchell, Saturday at 8:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

Major General William Mitchell – Father of America's modern Air Force, Billy Mitchell predicted the First World War with Germany, the attack on Pearl Harbor by the Japanese, and predicted that planes would fly at a thousand miles per hour. As a private in Cuba, he taught himself the basics of aeronautics from a book, but later learned to fly from Orville Wright. His foresight and outspokenness won him both a general court-martial and a special Medal of Honor.