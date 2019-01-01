Legends of Airpower: Lt. Everett Alvarez, Saturday at 8:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

On a scorching hot day in 1964, Lt. Everett Alvarez was shot down over Vietnam. He was sent to the Hanoi Hilton and would not know freedom again for almost nine years, earning the dubious honor of being the longest prisoner of war in Vietnam. Battling personal demons both in the Hilton and back home, Alvarez nevertheless overcame his obstacles, earning the respect of his fellow soldiers and becoming a true Legend. Saturday night at 8:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.