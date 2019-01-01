Legends of Airpower: Lorraine Zilner Rodgers, Saturday at 8:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

Lorraine Zilner Rodgers was a member of The Women Airforce Service Pilots, known as the WASP, the first group of women pilots to serve the United States Army Air Force in WWII. Out of 25,000 women who applied to the program, Rodgers was one out of 1830 who were accepted. Given the task of ferrying aircraft across the country, to allow the men to be available for combat, Rodgers often had to deal with the stigma of being a woman pilot. The WASP did everything the men did with equal ability, but lacked the equality of full military benefits. After many years of fighting for military recognition, Rodgers and her fellow female pilots received their veteran status on March 8, 1979 and cemented their roles in WWII, as well as the history of aviation. Saturday night at 8:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.