Legends of Airpower: John McCain, Saturday at 8:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

He was the son and grandson of 4-star generals, but John McCain's fame doesn't come from his impressive heritage. Instead, it's the courage he showed while a POW in Vietnam that made McCain a household name. From flying A-4s to running for the President of the Untied States, John McCain bears the mark of a true Legend.