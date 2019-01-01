Legends of Airpower: Jackie Cochran, Saturday at 8:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

She began her career as a beautician named Bessie Mae Pittman, but Jackie Cochran grew to become one of the most celebrated aviators of the day. After only ten years of flying, Cochran set 17 world records; she also founded the Women’s Air Force Service Pilots, inspiring countless women to pursue their dreams in the sky. Saturday night at 8:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.