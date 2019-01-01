Legends of Airpower: Igor Sikorsky, Saturday at 8:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

In 1919 Igor Sikorsky landed on these shores from Russia dreaming of a career in aviation. His determination and faith in his own ability to build what many considered to be an impossible vehicle lead to the world’s first practical helicopter. Because of this, the helicopter is an integral part of many difficult missions, including the saving of thousands of lives in both peace and war. Saturday night at 8:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.