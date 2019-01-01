Legends of Airpower: George McGovern, Saturday at 8:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

George McGovern has spent a large portion of his life in the political arena, holding office as U.S. Congressman for South Dakota for 22 years, as well as running as the Democratic presidential nominee in 1972. However, it is his outstanding military career that makes him a true LEGEND OF AIRPOWER. McGovern flew 35 combat missions as a B-24 bomber pilot. As the subject of historian Stephen Ambrose’ book The Wild Blue, it is apparent just how much responsibility was heaped on such a young man. His bravery in WWII earned him the Distinguish Service Cross. Ambrose once remarked that “McGovern is one of the greatest patriots I know.” Saturday night at 8:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.