Legends of Airpower: General Russell E. Dougherty, Saturday at 8:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

General Russell E. Dougherty – Career officer who entered the Army Air Corps during World War II. A judge advocate in the late 40’s, he left the legal world to fly bombers and refuelers. A planner in the joint arena for several tours, Russ Dougherty became the Commander-In-Chief of Strategic Air Command in 1974. During the cold war, Dougherty commanded the most lethal nuclear arsenal in the world. Russ Dougherty is a true Legend of Airpower. Tune in Saturday night at 8:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.