Legends of Airpower: General James Harold Doolittle, Saturday at 8:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

General James Harold Doolittle – World War II national hero as depicted in the movie, “30 Seconds Over Tokyo,” Doolittle was the recipient of the Medal of Honor for the first bombing strike against mainland Japan, a holder of many early aircraft speed records, recipient of the first doctorate ever in aeronautical engineering, a corporate and military leader in aircraft development, and was instrumental in creating the U.S. Air Force as a separate service. The “master of the calculated risk,” Jimmy Doolittle is a true Legend of Airpower. Tune in Saturday night at 8:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.