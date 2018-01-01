Legends of Airpower: General Henry Harley Arnold, Saturday at 8:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

General Henry Harley Arnold – Leader of America’s airpower assaults on Axis powers during World War II. Arnold was born in the age of horse and buggy and would lead America to the atomic age. He was taught to fly by Orville Wright and was schooled in air combat by Billy Mitchell. Hap Arnold took a nation unprepared for war to victory. The “Father of the U.S. Air Force,” Hap Arnold is a true Legend of Airpower. Tune in Saturday night at 8:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.