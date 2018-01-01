Legends of Airpower: General Curtis Emerson Lemay, Saturday at 8:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

General Curtis Emerson LeMay – Was always the best bombardier, best navigator, and the best pilot in his unit. General LeMay developed the tactics to win wars from the air. He led the way as the Army Air Force smashed Germany, then Japan, achieving victory in World War II. He organized the Berlin Airlift and built Strategic Air Command into a nuclear threat that the Soviet Union could not ignore or defeat. A cigar smoking leader of warriors, Curtis LeMay is a true Legend of Airpower. Tune in Saturday night at 8:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.