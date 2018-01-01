Legends of Airpower: General Charles A. Horner, Saturday at 8:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

General Charles A. Horner – Vietnam War Veteran and the commander of 9th Air Force at Shaw AFB, SC who took his command to the desert in August of 1990. Chuck Horner commanded the largest, most accurate and effective air war in history. As Air Boss of operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm, General Horner built an allied air force the likes of which had never been seen before and planned the most devastating month of air attacks ever. The modern air commander, General Horner is a true Legend of Airpower. Tune in Saturday night at 8:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.