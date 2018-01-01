Legends of Airpower: General Bernard Adolf Schriever, Saturday at 8:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

General Bernard Adolf Schriever – Developer of America’s ballistic missile program and the Air Force’s initial space program, he joined the Army in 1931 after graduating from Texas A&M University. Schriever was trained to fly in Texas in the early 30’s and served in the 19th Bomb Group in the Southwest Pacific in the summer of 1942. From the Thor to the Minuteman missiles. He gave his all for the space race. General Schriever is a true Legend of Airpower. Tune in Saturday night at 8:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.