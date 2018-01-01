Legends of Airpower: General Benjamin Oliver Davis, Jr., Saturday at 8:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

General Benjamin Oliver Davis, Jr. – Commander of the famed Tuskegee Airmen during World War II. Under his leadership the men of the 99th Fighter Squadron and the 332nd Fighter Group became renowned for never losing a bomber they escorted, a feat unmatched during the war. The son of a black Army officer, who was given the silent treatment during his four years at West Point, General Davis became the first black Air Force General and saw his dream of an integrated Air Force come true. General Davis, the commander of the Tuskegee Airmen, is a true Legend of Airpower. Tune in Saturday night at 8:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.