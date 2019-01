In 1960, Francis Gary Powers made headlines as the first U-2 pilot to be shot down. Captured in Russia, his safe return was demanded by the United States. Instead, the Russians sentenced him to ten years in prison, beginning the “U-2 Incident” and heightening Cold War tensions. Saturday night at 8:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.