KUAC TV 9 - FM 89.9

KUAC FM 89.9 - Fairbanks, Alaska

You are here: Home / Television / Legends of Airpower: Deke Slayton, Saturday at 8:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

Legends of Airpower: Deke Slayton, Saturday at 8:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

Legends of Airpower: Deke SlaytonWisconsin native Deke Slayton flew 56 combat missions in Europe during WWII, but is probably best known as one of the original Mercury 7. Though he was grounded due to a heart condition, Slayton filled a vital role well enough to fly in the early 1970s, and made his first space flight as pilot of the Apollo-Soyuz Test Project (ASTP) mission—a joint space flight between American astronauts and Soviet cosmonauts. Saturday night at 8:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.