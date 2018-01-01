Legends of Airpower: Colonel Francis S. Gabreski, Saturday at 8:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

Colonel Francis S. Gabreski – Natural air warrior and one of a handful of fighter pilots who – Gabby Gabreski -launched themselves against the Japanese at Pearl Harbor. Gabby went on to be the top ace in the European theater with 31 German kills in his P-47 Thunderbolt. He would then go to war in Korea to achieve ace status once again, this time in jet fighters. A warrior’s warrior, Gabby Gabreski is a true Legend of Airpower. Tune in Saturday night at 8:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.