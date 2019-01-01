Legends of Airpower: Claire Chennault, Saturday at 8:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

He was born in the small town of Waterproof, LA, but from an early age Claire Chennault thought big. He launched the theory of “defensive pursuit,” and practiced what he preached as a leader of the Flying Tigers in China. A chain-smoking, hard-living man, Chennault seemed to come from another generation, but was beloved by all—even the notorious Chinese leader Chaing-kai Shek. Saturday night at 8:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.