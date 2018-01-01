Legends of Airpower: Charles McGee, Saturday at 8:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

The son of a preacher man, Charles McGee believed that education was the key to equal opportunities for all races. He joined the Army Air Force at a time when its policies reflected the belief that blacks were incapable of succeeding in technologically complicated jobs. Without fanfare, McGee and his fellow Tuskegee Airmen proved the bigots wrong. McGee fought in three wars-WWII, Korea, and Vietnam-and racked up over 6300 flight hours by the time he retired. Tune in Saturday night at 8:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.