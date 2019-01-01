Legends of Airpower: Chappie James, Saturday at 8:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

He was born in Pensacola, FL, and spread his wings at the prestigious Tuskegee Institute. A gifted pilot, “Chappie” James flew 101 missions in Korea and 78 in Vietnam; in addition, he also single-handedly prevented an attack from Muammar Qadaffi in Libya, and rose above racism to become the first African-American four-star general. Saturday night at 8:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.