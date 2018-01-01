Legends of Airpower: Buzz Aldrin, Saturday at 8:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

Everyone knows the name Buzz Aldrin from the historic Apollo 11 landing. But before NASA, this famed astronaut was a Sabre pilot in Korea, and shot down three Mig-15s. After the war, he proved his mental prowess by knocking them dead at MIT, and – Buzz on the moon -jumping headfirst into the space program. Even today Aldrin just won’t quit, working tirelessly to make space travel available to everyone, not just legends. Tune in Saturday night at 8:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.