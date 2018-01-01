Legends of Airpower: Brigadier General James Stewart, Saturday at 8:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

Brigadier General James Stewart – Actor, warrior, and a great American. He was America’s leading man who wanted to serve his country during World War II. Jimmy Stewart was too thin to meet the Army Air Corps weight standards and stuffed himself for two days to just barely meet the standard. As a B-24 pilot, he built a reputation as a solid combat commander. He was involved with the Air Force and aviation for the rest of his life, retiring as a Brigadier General in the Air Force Reserve. Jimmy Stewart is a true Legend of Airpower. Tune in Saturday night at 8:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.