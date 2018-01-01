Legends of Airpower: Brigadier General Charles Elwood Yeager, Saturday at 8:30 p.m. on KUAC TV

Brigadier General Charles Elwood Yeager – World War II ace and the man who broke the sound barrier as depicted in screen classic “The Right Stuff.” Chuck Yeager has had a bigger than life career, always poised on the edge of the envelope. He broke the sound barrier flying “G- Chuck Yeager -lamorous Glennis,” has won nearly every aviation award, was awarded a peacetime Medal of Honor and was the youngest man enshrined in the Aviation Hall of Fame. An aviator with “the Right Stuff,” Chuck Yeager is a true Legend of Airpower. Tune in Saturday night at 8:30 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.