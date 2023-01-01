Legacy of Love, Tonight at 9 p.m. on KUAC TV

This documentary reveals the romantic relationship between Coretta Scott and Martin Luther King, Jr. when they met as college students and their dreams for a life of activism and family. From the beginning, they were committed to making the country a better place. Legacy of Love uses historical dramatizations, rare historic archival footage, and images of the Kings in their early years. Tonight at 9 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, GCI Cable & Yukon TV Channel 9, or stream online.