Join host Susie Hackett as she interviews Tim Lampkin, director of Fairbanks Drama Association”s season opener, “Noises Off” on Wednesday, during Afternoon Concert (airs from 1 to 3 p.m.). “Noises Off” is a wonderful farce, a great comic opening to the FDA season. Tune in on KUAC FM, KUAC HD, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.