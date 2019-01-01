Learn about Luthiers with Northern Soundings, Tuesday Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. on KUAC FM

The Feb. 12 edition of Northern Soundings features Greg Pacetti, a master craftsman and luthier who is also a musician. He talks with Host Robert Hannon about how he became a carpenter, woodworker and luthier and the links between music and craftsmanship. The rest of the program is dedicated to exploring UA Museum of the North Exhibit Director Roger Topp’s trip on the Sikuliaq and the writing he did about ocean research for his blog, The Well and the Wicked. Tuesday at 7 p.m. on on KUAC FM, KUAC HD, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.