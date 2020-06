Local activist the late Celia Hunter was recognized nationally for her environmental work. But she also led a dynamic life ferrying war-planes during World War Two, and entering the fledgling tourism industry when she came to Alaska. Join host Susan McInnis for an encore airing of her conversation with Celia Hunter that took place in the 1990s. Tune in Tuesday night at 7 on KUAC 89.9 FM, stream online or set your television to KUAC TV 9.6.