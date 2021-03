In Rossini’s Le Comte Ory, Countess Adèle is left home alone after her brother and his men head off to battle the Crusades. Count Ory takes advantage of the situation to try and win her over by disguising himself as a hermit with the intent of offering love advice. This Metropolitan Opera was performed Feb. 2, 2013. Tune in this Sunday at Noon on KUAC FM, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.