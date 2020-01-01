Last Tango in Halifax: Season 2 Episode 4, Friday at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

Sad news inspires Alan and Celia to have another wedding ceremony attended by all of their family and friends. Caroline whisks Kate off on a romantic weekend, but a disagreement threatens to end the relationship. Just as Gillian and Robbie are back on friendlier terms, a revelation from Judith changes everything. Tune in Friday at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.