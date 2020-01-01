Last Tango In Halifax: Episode 6, Friday at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

Celia reacts badly to John’s revelation that Caroline is gay. When she and Alan have dinner with Caroline and Kate, she’s very rude to Kate. Alan feels crushed after this, and tells Gillian that it’s over between him and Celia. Celia duly apologizes to Kate and begs her not to leave Caroline. The next day Celia learns that Alan has had a heart attack. Tune in Friday at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.