Caroline throws herself whole-heartedly into her relationship with Kate. Alan and Celia have lunch in the pub with Harry and Maurice. Alan can’t decide which of them should be his best man, so he ends up asking them both! Caroline tells John that the ‘someone’ she’s seeing is a woman. Tune in Friday at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.