Last Tango In Halifax: Episode 1, Friday at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

Celia and Alan, childhood sweethearts reunited after 60 years, are stranded when Alan’s car is stolen. They phone their respective daughters, arrogant Caroline and happy-go-lucky Gillian, to pick them up. Seconds before they actually meet, the women argue bitterly over a parking space. Celia and Alan introduce them to one another and make a surprising announcement. Tune in Friday at 7 on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.