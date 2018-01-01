Ladysmith Black Mambazo on Alaska Live, Wednesday at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV

KUAC's Alaska Live brings Ladysmith Black Mambazo to the screen. A message of peace and harmony filled the KUAC Alaska Live studios when Ladysmith Black Mambazo sang, danced and shared stories of freedom and justice last winter. Find out what happened in the 70's when the group kept winning competitions in their home country of South Africa. Hear in their own words what it was like to have Nelson Mandela walk on stage and perform with them and then have them perform at his Nobel Peace Prize ceremony. Showing on KUAC TV Wednesday at 7 p.m., Thursday at 1 a.m., Sunday at 9:30 p.m. or Monday, July 23 at 3:30 a.m.

Exclusive support for the Alaska Live series of live music and conversation on KUAC is made possible by a generous grant from Design Alaska…Design Alaska, strengthening community through support of the arts.