Mozart’s comic opera, The Marriage of Figaro, is KUAC FM’s opera Sunday, March 14 at noon. Figaro, servant to Count Almaviva, is about to marry Susanna, the Countess’s maid. He measures a room for a bed, but Susanna is concerned that the room is too close to the Count’s chamber. Figaro vows to thwart the Count’s plans. This Metropolitan Opera was performed Jan. 10, 2018. Tune in this Sunday at Noon on KUAC FM, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6.