The illustrious La Scala presents Ponchielli’s grand La Gioconda, set in a dark and mysterious Venice. Saioa Hernández performs as Gioconda, with Daniela Barcellona as Laura Adorno, Stefano La Colla as Enzo Grimaldo, Anna Maria Chiuri as La Cieca. Frédéric Chaslin conducts this exquisite performance. Listen Sunday at noon on KUAC 89.9 FM or stream stream online.