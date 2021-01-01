KUAC World Channel Continues Free Educational Programming This Summer

KUAC TV 9 - FM 89.9

KUAC World Channel Continues Free Educational Programming This SummerWORLD Channel, in partnership with PBS, WGBH Education and PBS LearningMedia, will continue offering At-Home Learning programming for 6-12th graders weekdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through August. WORLD (KUAC TV 9.2) is offering programs on science, history and English language arts, and includes related learning resources from PBS LearningMedia, a free online service of thousands of educational resources.