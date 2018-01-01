KUAC welcomes Milt Sawyers as the new Director of Finance and Administration. Milt earned a bachelor’s degree at the University of Georgia and an M.B.A. at Syracuse University. He served in the U.S. Army and was the Commandant of the Army Financial Management School, Army Logistics University, before joining the Office of Grants and Contracts Administration at UAF. Milt and his wife Judith moved to Fairbanks in 2008 and are active in the community, with special interests in clean air, homelessness and veteran issues. As avid KUAC TV & radio fans, Milt said he and Judith are excited to be members of the KUAC family serving our university and the great State of Alaska.