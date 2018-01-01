KUAC FM Seeking On-Air Volunteers

Do you have a few hours every other week to share with KUAC?

Have you always wondered what it would be like to be a radio host on your favorite public broadcasting station?

Find out more about volunteer opportunities at the upcoming KUAC On-Air Volunteer Orientation Sessions, March 12 and 13 from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Please plan on making it to both Monday’s and Tuesday’s sessions held at KUAC, downstairs from the UAF Fine Arts Great Hall. For more information and confirmation that you’d like to attend, email lori.kuac@alaska.edu.