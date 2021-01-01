KUAC TV & Radio Need Young Voices

KUAC needs your help! We’d like to add more children’s voices to our community IDs.

It’s easy and fun to do!

Here’s how to do it:

1. Locate the Voice Memo app or voice recording application on your smart device.

2. Have your little one practice the following:

“This is First Name/Last Name and you’re watching KUAC television, Fairbanks.” (please don’t add or delete any words other than the child’s first and last name)

“This is First Name/Last Name and you’re listening to KUAC FM, Fairbanks.” (please don’t add or delete any words other than the child’s first and last name)

3. Make the two different recordings on your smart device and send them to kuac-community@alaska.edu.

4. If you don’t have a smart device, please call 907.474.5957 and make the recordings.

We’ll take it from there and add your little one’s voice to a spot on TV that will air at the top or bottom of the hour during PBS Kids programming on 9.1.