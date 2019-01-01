KUAC TV Presents Foghorn String Band Wednesday at 7 p.m.

The Alaska Live production of Foghorn String Band’s visit to KUAC’s Alaska Live studios will be presented on air Wednesday at 7 p.m. and Thursday at 1 a.m. Foghorn String Band, hailed as the “present day gold-standard of American old-time string band music,” were live on KUAC FM in April and the TV production team has edited the program to a half hour of viewing pleasure. Tune in Wednesday at 7 p.m. on KUAC TV Channel 9.1, or GCI Channel 9 & GCI Channel 657 for HD.

Support for the Alaska Live series of music and conversation on KUAC is made possible by a generous grant from Design Alaska…Design Alaska, strengthening community through support of the arts.