KUAC TV Fundraiser March 2-17

When you donate to KUAC throughout our television fundraiser March 2-17, you’ll be rewarded with stunning thank you gifts! For a $60 donation, we’ll thank you with the KUAC 2019 poster, “Imperfect Reflection,” by Guy Gaswint. For a $140 gift, you’ll receive a DVD featuring all 9 episodes of “Into the Woods,” a KUAC-produced series featuring local artist Kes Woodward. For a gift of $365, you’ll receive your very own “Into the Woods”-inspired Starter Kit. The kit includes the 2019 KUAC poster, a KUAC artist’s apron, a set of pastels and the “Into the Woods” series DVD.

At the $500 level, you’ll claim your very own Personal Day Sponsorship, an exclusive way to honor a special day or person with six radio and three television announcements on the day of your choice.

Thank you for supporting KUAC, public broadcasting for Interior Alaska and beyond.