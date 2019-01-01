KUAC TV & FM Offers Coverage of Democratic Debate Tonight from 4 to 8 p.m.

The Democratic debates will air live on KUAC TV 9.1 tonight from 4 to 8 p.m.

The PBS NewsHour and POLITICO Democratic debate replaces previously scheduled programming. The debates will air again at 8 p.m. Thursday on KUAC TV 9.2 (WORLD channel). Judy Woodruff, Amna Nawaz and Yamiche Alcindor from PBS NewsHour and Tim Alberta from POLITICO moderate.

For those who prefer to listen to radio, the debate will air live Thursday at 4 p.m. on KUAC FM, KUAC online and KUAC TV 9.6. NPR News will provide coverage of the PBS Newshour/Politico Democratic debate.