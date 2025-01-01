KUAC TV & FM 2025 Holiday Programming Guide

Whether you revel in the holiday season or simply endure it, KUAC has a fabulous lineup of television and radio programming to brighten the dark winter nights and days. There’s shows for ages 1 to 100, so pick your favorites and enjoy heartwarming holiday programming with your loved ones this season!

This post will be updated with more holiday programming as they are scheduled.

The Splendid Table’s Turkey Confidential

Thursday, November 27 from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. on KUAC 89.9 FM

Turkey Confidential is The Splendid Table’s annual Thanksgiving show. Francis Lam takes calls and comes to the rescue of Thanksgiving cooks, kitchen helpers, and dinner guests during the biggest cooking day of the year.

The Turducken

Thursday, November 27 from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. on KUAC 89.9 FM

Three of the biggest and most beloved family shows are coming together for a holiday celebration this November. Sit down for an hour-long family dinner with Terrestrials, Wow! in the World, and Circle Round as we dig into our very own Turducken: three stories stuffed deliciously inside of each other, just like the chicken, inside the duck, inside the turkey. Follow the story of a chicken who ran away and spent two months navigating the wilds of Germany to find her way back home. Meet researchers aboard a vessel listening for whale songs in the middle of the Arctic Ocean who heard something a little strange. Is that a duck in the Arctic? And let’s go back to the time of legend when Turkey couldn’t talk, and find out where “gobble gobble” came from.

Our Common Nature — Two Versions

Thursday, November 27 from 2:00 to 3:00 and 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. on KUAC 89.9 FM

The first version, starting at 2:00 p.m., will focus more on the music, the second, starting at 6:00 p.m., will focus more on the discussion.

After a career spent inside concert halls and recording studios, Yo-Yo Ma had never spent much time in nature. That changed four years ago as he began travelling across the United States, inspired by the idea that our music, stories, and traditions — our culture — can remind us that we are part of nature and reunite us in pursuit of a common future. In Our Common Nature, host Ana González – who accompanied Yo-Yo on many of his travels – explores the sounds, stories, and communities they encountered that remind us that, in Yo-Yo’s words, “we are part of nature … to love each other is to love our planet.” Through a fusion of music, personal narratives, and local histories with rich ambient sounds of running water, mountain winds, melting glaciers, whale and birdsong, Our Common Nature affirms our connections to the natural world, our own humanity, and each other.

Reframing The Holidays: Toward Justice and Peace

Thursday, November 27 from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. on KUAC 89.9 FM

Peace Talks Radio explores efforts to rename and reclaim holidays like Thanksgiving, Columbus Day, and Veterans Day. Guests Mahtowin Munro (Oglala Lakota) and Rory Fanning discuss how these commemorations can conceal painful truths — and how re-framing them can open space for justice, healing, and peace.

Every Good Thing

Thursday, November 27 from 8:00 to 9:00 p.m. on KUAC 89.9 FM

This Thanksgiving, host Andrea Blain and classical music fans from all around the country take time to give thanks and celebrate one of life’s most meaningful gifts: music. It’s Every Good Thing — an hour of stories and music to celebrate Thanksgiving. Encore from 2024.

Massasoit’s Peace Pact with the Pilgrims: Peace Talks Radio

Friday, November 28 from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. on KUAC 89.9 FM

Massasoit was the leader of the Wampanoag Confederacy when English settlers landed at Plymouth Rock in 1620. He and his people kept the Pilgrims from starving in the early years of their settlement, attended the first Thanksgiving and forged a peace treaty with the English that lasted 40 years until his death. We’ll talk with American Indian scholars Darius Coombs and Bob Charlesbois who’ll fill in the details of this Native American leader’s attempt to make peace for his people and with the new strangers. Also, Native American film director Chris Eyre on his portrayal of Massasoit for the 2009 PBS television series We Shall Remain.

Arthur’s Perfect Christmas

Friday, December 5 at 10:30 p.m. on KUAC TV 9.1

Things start to fall apart when Arthur and his family make preparations for gifts and traditions.

Episode repeats Wednesday 12/24 at 11am, Thursday 12/25 at 5:30am, and Friday 12/26 at 12pm.

Debbie Gibson Holiday: A Soundcheck Special

Thursday, December 11 at 10:30 p.m. on KUAC TV 9.1

Debbie Gibson wows with her holiday special complete with a guest appearance by Joey McIntyre.

Wild Kratts: A Creature Christmas

Friday, December 12 at 5:30 a.m. on KUAC TV 9.1

The Wild Kratts receive an alert that their favorite creatures are disappearing around the globe!

Episode repeats Wednesday 12/24 at 12pm and Thursday 12/25 at 11am.

Stay tuned for more Holiday programming to come!