KUAC TV Available on DIRECTV Stream

A dedicated live channel for KUAC TV is now available to all local DIRECTV STREAM customers, supplemented with additional PBS on-demand programming that will continue to expand PBS’s digital footprint and offer viewers additional ways to stream PBS content.

“As viewer habits continue to evolve, PBS remains committed to making our award-winning, national and local content available to all Americans across as many platforms as possible. This partnership will allow PBS and our member stations to expand our digital footprint and reach more viewers with content that inspires, educates and entertains,” said Ira Rubenstein, PBS Chief Digital and Marketing Officer.

“Entertainment is personal and should serve every member of the household, which is why we’re partnering with PBS to deliver DIRECTV STREAM customers more choice, more control and a more convenient way to access the content they care about most,” said Rob Thun, Chief Content Officer for DIRECTV.

Relationships like this one ensure that on-demand content from PBS favorites including American Experience, Antiques Roadshow, Frontline, Great Performances, Masterpiece and Nature are available to as many viewers as possible. In addition, PBS Kids channel has joined both the DIRECTV STREAM and DIRECTV lineups, helping to extend the PBS mission of preparing young children for success in school and life through trusted, educational media. Now, even the youngest of viewers can access their favorite series, including Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, Molly of Denali, Odd Squad, Pinkalicious & Peteriffic and Wild Kratts via DIRECTV and its on-demand menu or using the same capabilities on DIRECTV STREAM.