KUAC TV Adds 360TV Channel

KUAC has added 360TV to its television channel lineup. KUAC TV 9.9 will air the 360TV channel year-round, providing Alaska public affairs, arts, culture, science and health programming.

Included with 360TV (formerly known as 360 North) will be “Gavel Alaska,” unedited live and tape-delayed coverage of state government activities, including the Alaska Legislature when it is in session.

360TV is Alaska’s public affairs source and the most widely distributed television channel in Alaska. It is dedicated to Alaska programming, information about Alaska and content of interest to Alaskans. The mission is to provide unique Alaska programs, original statewide productions and events for broadcast and streaming on the web.

KUAC TV 9.9 will be accessible on broadcast television and by re-scanning digital tuners in televisions in Fairbanks, North Pole and surrounding areas.

FAQ KUAC TV 9.9 (TV360)

What is available on KUAC’s new TV Channel 9.9?

KUAC TV will broadcast 360TV year-round on KUAC TV channel 9.9. 360TV offers Alaska public affairs, arts, culture, science, health programming and “Gavel Alaska,” the unedited live and tape-delayed coverage of state government activities, including the Alaska Legislature when it is in session.

Why did KUAC add this TV channel?

KUAC has always appreciated the importance of civic engagement and is committed to providing our constituents access to their government. The lack of statewide bandwidth was brought into sharp focus throughout the pandemic, and this lack of infrastructure made it difficult for constituents to access this content online. Broadcasting it on KUAC TV makes it easier for our public to become and remain engaged with our State government.

How much did this cost?

KUAC purchased an additional channel slot for $6,500 in order to offer 360 North TV 9.9 to our viewers in 2018. This year, KUAC invested 30+ hours of contracted engineering time and purchased equipment to bring the channel back online and make it compliant with FCC rules and regulations. There is no cost currently to offer the programming.

How do I get 360TV on my television?

You may already have it! If you tune in to KUAC TV via broadcast (over the air, antenna), just channel up from 9.1 all the way to 9.9 past KUAC’s audio/radio channels (9.6). If it’s not there yet, re-scan your digital tuner until 9.9 locks in. GCI cable customers already get 360 TV on GCI Channel 15.